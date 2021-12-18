Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,562 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canon during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 84.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.04 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

