Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.