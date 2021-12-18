Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 874 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

