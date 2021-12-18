Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,491,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.