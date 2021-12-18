Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.