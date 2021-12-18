Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

