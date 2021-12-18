Atlas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 37,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,060% compared to the average daily volume of 1,171 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

