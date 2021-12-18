ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

