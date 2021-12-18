ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

