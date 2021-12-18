Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

