Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $13.02 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

