Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,931 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 4.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.19% of Generac worth $47,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.41 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

