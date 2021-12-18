Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,802,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.