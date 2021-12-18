Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Audacy alerts:

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.