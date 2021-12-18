Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.86. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 17,993 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

