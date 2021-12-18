Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 75.1% in November

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 588,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

