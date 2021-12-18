Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 712,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,715. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

