Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 122550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$17.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.