Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 749,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.