Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of AYLA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

