Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Hits $497,109.19

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $497,109.19 and $72,876.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

