B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,778,038. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.