B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,778,038. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
B2Digital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.