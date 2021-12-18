Backblaze Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Backblaze in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 17.16 on Friday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 16.83 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

