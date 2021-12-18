Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

