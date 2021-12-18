Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

