Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,804 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $302,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $1,844,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $381.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

