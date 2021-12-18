Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

