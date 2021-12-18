BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

BKU stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after buying an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

