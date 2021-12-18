Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $134.59 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

