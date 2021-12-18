Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,398 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Waters by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waters by 226.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $348.35 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $242.77 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

