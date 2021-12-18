Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

