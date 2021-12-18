Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

