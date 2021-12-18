Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $35.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

