Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,620 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.58.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $253.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

