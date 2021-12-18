Barclays Raises Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $100.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.