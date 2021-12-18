Barclays Reiterates €4.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.80 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

