Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Barnes Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 86,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Barnes Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

