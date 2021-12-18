Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.