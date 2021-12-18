Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

