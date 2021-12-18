Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

