BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,250.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BWAGF remained flat at $$60.53 during trading on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

