Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $519,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.00 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

