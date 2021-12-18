Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

