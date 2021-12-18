Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $375.25

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 375.25 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.66). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 422.70 ($5.59), with a volume of 486,848 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

Get Beazley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.