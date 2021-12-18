Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.42 during trading on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

