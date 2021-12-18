Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

