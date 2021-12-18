Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 163 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.20. The company has a market cap of £207.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.97.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

