Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,547 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

