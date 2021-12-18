Benefit Life Insuranc Security Sells 36,507,173 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.