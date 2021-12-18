Better Money Decisions LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. The firm has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

