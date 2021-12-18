Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $476.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $9.03 on Wednesday, hitting $470.56. 448,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $307.87 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 328.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

